This conservative ranking of states’ economies has been wrong about California for 12 straight years

Yet many of these categories aren't drags on a state's business climate, but reflections of its appeal. Sure, California is an expensive place to live, but that's because it's a desirable place to live. The state with the lowest cost of living is Mississippi, but who wants to live there? Yes, there are lots of regulations in California, but that's because some of the features that draw people in, such as its natural beauty and its climate, need safeguarding.