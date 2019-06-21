Elon Musk’s SpaceX clashes with the Pentagon, its key client

The company is asking the court to block the awards to ULA, Northrop Grumman and Blue Origin and to reevaluate the bids. By its very existence, the lawsuit places pressure on the Pentagon to settle with SpaceX. Reevaluating bids could take months, and allowing the lawsuit to proceed could delay the contract for even longer. That might also delay the Phase 2 contract for military launches scheduled to be issued next year, in which two final contractors will be chosen and for which SpaceX will be an important bidder.