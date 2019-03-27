Disney’s ‘Dumbo’ remake is expected to fly high at the box office

The new “Dumbo” is nearly twice as long as the 1941 original, with an expanded story about a struggling circus owner (Danny DeVito) who enlists a former performer (Colin Farrell) and his kids to care for the oddball pachyderm. The movie also features Michael Keaton as an ambitious entertainment entrepreneur, as well as a new version of the Oscar-nominated song “Baby Mine” by the Canadian indie rock band Arcade Fire.