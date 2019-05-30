Report: CBS and Viacom merger negotiations expected to resume

Shares of CBS Corp. and Viacom Inc. jumped early Thursday following a report that the two companies were poised to once again explore a reunion.
CBS’ board met Wednesday amid rapid consolidation in the television industry, which has prompted smaller companies like CBS to explore ways to get bigger. Business channel CNBC on Thursday reported Viacom and CBS, both controlled by the Sumner Redstone family’s investment vehicle, National Amusements Inc., were expected to begin merger talks in mid-June — or sooner.
CNBC reported that Viacom CEO Robert Bakish would likely run the combined entity.
Bakish is a favorite of Shari Redstone, who has been trying for the last three years to combine the media companies that her father broke apart in 2006. The last two attempts ended in failure. In September, Redstone promised that she would not try to force a merger until the fall of 2020. However, independent board members are allowed to pursue a merger and such a move has long been anticipated.
Wall Street reacted positively to the CBS-Viacom report. Viacom stock jumped 3.6% to nearly $29 a share in morning trading; CBS climbed 2% to nearly $48 a share.
“This is the first time we’re truly excited by the thought of a CBS-Viacom combo … and view the risk-reward proposition as compelling for both stocks,” Wolfe Research media analyst Marci Ryvicker said in a research note Thursday.
Former CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves had been an obstacle to reaching a deal with Viacom, but he was forced to leave the company last fall amid a widening sexual harassment scandal. His ouster was a victory for Redstone. But some independent CBS board members have resisted a merger, worrying that a high valuation for Viacom could saddle CBS with unnecessary debt. Finding an appropriate valuation with Viacom, which has struggled with declining ratings at its television channels, including Nickelodeon, remains vexing.
A CBS spokesman declined to comment. A Viacom spokesman was not immediately available.
In recent weeks, CBS has looked at buying the Starz movie channel from Santa Monica film and TV studio Lionsgate in an effort to grow CBS’ direct-to-consumer streaming services. CBS already owns Showtime, which operates a small streaming service, but Starz has an international footprint. CBS has reportedly offered about $5 billion for Starz.
CBS could sweep up smaller companies such as Starz and Viacom to better compete against Netflix, Amazon.com and Walt Disney Co., which acquired much of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox in March, giving Disney a huge treasure chest of content and TV and movie production capabilities. Last summer, telecommunications giant AT&T bought Time Warner Inc., which owns CNN, HBO and the Warner Bros. film and TV studio in Burbank.
Earlier this year, CBS called off its search for a new CEO to replace Moonves — a sign that CBS’ board recognized that it needed to plot its future path before installing a new leader. The board extended acting CEO Joseph Ianniello’s contract through the end of the year, buying some time to pursue the company’s next steps.