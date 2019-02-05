Without a 'Star Wars' movie, Disney's studio profits drop

Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday reported lower first quarter results from its juggernaut movie studio, which for the first time in years did not release a “Star Wars” film during the holidays.
But despite a decline in quarterly earnings overall, the Burbank entertainment giant managed to beat Wall Street expectations.
The numbers:
Disney on Tuesday reported net income of $2.8 billion, or $1.86 a share, on revenue of $15.3 billion during the first quarter. Net income was down 37% from the same quarter a year ago, when the company earned $4.4 billion, or $2.91 a share. Revenue was flat with the year-ago quarter.
Disney said the decline in net income was primarily because of the Trump administration’s 2017 tax legislation, which resulted in a $1.6 billion tax benefit for the company in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items affecting comparability, Disney’s earnings declined 3%.
Though results were down year-over-year, the quarter was still better than Wall Street was expecting. Analysts polled by FactSet had projected earnings of $1.54 a share and revenue of $15.2 billion in the quarter. Disney’s stock rose about 2% in after-hours trading, having closed at $112.66.
The takeaway:
The company’s film studio had comparatively lackluster results in the three months that ended in December.
The company released “Mary Poppins Returns” in the quarter, which grossed a decent but not spectacular $329 million at the global box office. Disney’s first quarter also included the release of the big budget fantasy “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” which flopped; and the successful animated sequel “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”
A year ago, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” collected $1.3 billion in global receipts.
Studio entertainment revenue fell 27% to $1.8 billion, while the segment’s operating income declined 63% to $309 million.