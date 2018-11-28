‘Ralph’ and ‘Creed’ sequels set to dominate post-Thanksgiving box office

Netflix is unveiling Andy Serkis’ “Mowgli,” a retelling of the classic Rudyard Kipling tale, in a small number of theaters a week before the movie becomes available on the Los Gatos, Calif., company’s streaming service. The film was produced by Warner Bros., but the Burbank studio decided to sell the distribution rights to the streaming company this year. “Mowgli” was in the unfortunate position of following Disney’s “The Jungle Book,” a Jon Favreau-directed global hit that grossed $966 million in 2016. The new film makes ample use of Serkis’ motion-capture filmmaking techniques. Netflix does not report box office grosses for its films.