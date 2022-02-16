LA Times Today: Kroger workers struggle to afford food and housing

In the early days of the pandemic, we would bang on pots and pans to celebrate our hometown heroes, the essential workers who continued to show up each day in person so the rest of us could stay at home.



A new survey revealed that some of those same workers barely had enough food to fill their own pots and others struggled to keep their homes.



For more on how some Kroger employees went from working the checkout lines on some days to standing in bread lines on others, L.A. Times reporter Jaimie Ding reports.