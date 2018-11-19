Bitcoin drops below $5,000 as cryptocurrencies plummet

Volatility has returned to cryptocurrencies, with the largest tokens shedding billions of dollars in market value since the hard fork of the currency known as bitcoin cash debuted last week. That came as two software-development factions failed to agree on a way to upgrade the offshoot of the original bitcoin, leading to a computing-power arms race. (Bitcoin cash initially split from bitcoin in August 2017. The two coins ended up being worth more than bitcoin alone, benefiting investors. As a result, that split led to a so-called forking craze, in which multiple developer teams rushed to get out new versions such as Bitcoin Gold by tinkering with the software code.)