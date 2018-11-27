Thanksgiving-weekend shopping was not as huge this year, retail group says

Fewer Americans shopped during the long Thanksgiving weekend this year than last year, and they spent less, according to data released Tuesday by the National Retail Federation trade group.
This year, more than 165 million people shopped from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, which beat the NRF’s expectation of 164 million but fell short of the roughly 174 million who shopped during the same period last year.
The average shopper’s spending total for the holiday weekend was lower this year — $313.29, down from last year’s $335.47. The figures cover both in-store and online shopping.
NRF officials said consumer sentiment about a strong economy could mean shoppers are spacing out purchases. They also noted that Thanksgiving was earlier than usual this year, which means there’s more time between Thanksgiving and Christmas, so shoppers may yet pick up the pace.
“Almost across the board, people just haven’t been starting their shopping as early this year,” said Mark Mathews, vice president of research development and industry analysis at the NRF.
The NRF retail report specifically tracks holiday-related spending, primarily items such as gifts and home decor. It does not cover broader retail categories, such as home improvement supplies or new appliances.
Meanwhile, online sales totals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday broke records again this year.
On Friday, U.S. shoppers racked up $6.2 billion in online purchases, up 24% from $5.03 billion during last year’s Black Friday, according to data from Adobe Analytics, which tracks U.S. shopping during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. That marks the largest Black Friday online spending total ever, Adobe said.
Cyber Monday generated a record $7.9 billion in online sales, in line with Adobe’s predictions that it would be the largest online shopping day in the nation’s history. Monday’s online sales totals were up 19.3% from last year, Adobe said.
The holiday shopping season is crucial for retailers, which can bring in as much as 40% of their annual revenue in the final few months of the year. Analysts had predicted a growth in holiday spending this year because of low unemployment, rising incomes and a greater sense of job security.
ShopperTrak, which tracks Black Friday foot traffic, reported Saturday that there was a 1.7% decline from last year. But the research firm predicts that eight of the season's 10 busiest in-person shopping days were still to come, aided by the fact that this year there are four Saturdays in December before Christmas.
The Associated Press was used in compiling this report.