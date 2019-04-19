California employers added jobs in March, with construction in the lead

California added jobs at a modest rate in March, reflecting an economy that is close to full employment after 108 months of expansion, one of the longest runs since World War II.
Net payroll jobs increased by 24,500 to 17.35 million, a slight improvement over February’s revised gain of 20,900, according to state data released Friday.
Year-over-year, employment growth was 1.4% as companies have struggled to find enough workers in a tight labor market.
“Aches and pains associated with the aging economic recovery process are beginning to show up,” said Sung Won Sohn, a Loyola Marymount University economist.
In March, he noted, the state’s labor force — both those with jobs and those seeking work — declined by 2,490. “The state could be running out of potential new workers — students, mothers, retirees,” Sohn said. “Without new people joining the labor force, economic and job growth could be constrained.”
The March unemployment rate edged up slightly to 4.3%, from 4.2% in February. A year earlier, joblessness also stood at 4.3%.
The U.S. unemployment rate remained at 3.8% as the nation’s employers added a healthy 196,000 payroll jobs last month.
Boosted by low mortgage interest rates and balmy weather, construction added 9,400 jobs in California last month, the most of any sector.
“Construction has been the most turbulent sector over the past decade,” said Michael Bernick, a former director of California’s Employment Development Department.
In August 2006, 939,500 construction workers had jobs. By 2010, in the wake of the Great Recession, the state’s construction employment fell to 550,000 jobs in 2010. “Since 2010,” Bernick said, “it has gained steadily and is now up to 868,900 jobs.”