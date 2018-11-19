David's Bridal files for bankruptcy and stays open. 'Orders will arrive on time,' it says

David’s has a history of bouncing from one owner to the next, accumulating debt along the way. The 68-year-old retailer began its life as a boutique salon in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. May Department Stores Co. bought the chain for more than $400 million in 2000 before merging with a rival, which sold it to private-equity firms Leonard Green Partners and TPG Capital for about $750 million in early 2007.