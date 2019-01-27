What crisis? Fortunes of Davos billionaires surged since 2009

The recent turmoil in the stock markets means some attendees may have had discomfiting flashbacks to 2009. U.S. stocks in 2018 had their worst year since the financial crisis and oil ended the year mired in its steepest quarterly slump since 2014. And plenty of risks loom this year, including the U.K.’s impending exit from the European Union, U.S.-China trade talks and the showdown between President Trump and Congress over the budget.