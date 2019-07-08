Deutsche Bank’s big overhaul leaves investors unimpressed

The plan went into effect first thing Monday as employees around the world got notice that they were losing their jobs. In London, equities traders were told their badges would be disabled by 11 a.m. By 10 a.m., dozens were seen leaving the building near London Wall with thick white envelopes detailing their exit packages. Some were crying as they left. More than a few headed to the nearby Balls Brothers restaurant and bar and were seen quaffing prosecco and beer.