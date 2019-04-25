After mom missed out on $1 million, her son found a way to help employees buy cheap stock

Now Shapiro is seeking to persuade some of the roughly 4,000 U.S. companies that offer ESPPs to millions of workers to use Carver’s services and boost participation in the plans. Carver’s business model hinges on a bit of financial gymnastics — capturing a portion of an employee’s stock gains above a certain threshold and using that to sell options contracts to banks. In any scenario, Shapiro said, the worker will end up better off with one of Carver’s loans than without it.