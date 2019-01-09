Stocks climb in early trading following three days of gains

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, putting the market on track for a fourth gain in a row.
Technology stocks were among the winners in early trading on Wednesday. Microsoft rose 1.3%.
The price of crude oil rose another 3%, raising the price above $50 a barrel for the first time since mid-December.
Oil has been rising steadily since shortly after Christmas, reflecting more confidence in the outlook for the economy.
Energy companies also rose. Chevron climbed 1%.
The S&P 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.3%, to 2,583.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 136 points, or 0.6%, to 23,939. The Nasdaq rose 43 points, or 0.6%, to 6,940.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.73%.