Stocks open with modest losses after steep declines on Tuesday

By Associated Press
May 08, 2019 | 7:05 AM
Stocks are slightly lower early Wednesday morning as investors watch for developments in the trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

A day after steep losses on Wall Street, the opening declines were modest. Healthcare companies and makers of household goods fell the most.

TripAdvisor shares dropped 8.3% after the vacation ratings company reported flat first-quarter revenue.

Electronic Arts shares jumped 6% after the video game maker's fourth-quarter profit and revenue topped Wall Street estimates.

The S&P 500 fell 9 points, or 0.3%, to 2,875.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 53 points, or 0.2%, to 25,911. The Nasdaq fell 27 points, or 0.4%, to 7,935.

Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.44%.

The market was spooked after President Trump threatened in a tweet to increase tariffs on $200 billion worth of goods from China and impose duties on additional imports from the country.

