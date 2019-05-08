Stocks open with modest losses after steep declines on Tuesday

Stocks are slightly lower early Wednesday morning as investors watch for developments in the trade dispute between the U.S. and China.
A day after steep losses on Wall Street, the opening declines were modest. Healthcare companies and makers of household goods fell the most.
TripAdvisor shares dropped 8.3% after the vacation ratings company reported flat first-quarter revenue.
Electronic Arts shares jumped 6% after the video game maker's fourth-quarter profit and revenue topped Wall Street estimates.
The S&P 500 fell 9 points, or 0.3%, to 2,875.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 53 points, or 0.2%, to 25,911. The Nasdaq fell 27 points, or 0.4%, to 7,935.
Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.44%.
The market was spooked after President Trump threatened in a tweet to increase tariffs on $200 billion worth of goods from China and impose duties on additional imports from the country.