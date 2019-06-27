Forever 21 officials approached landlords about buying a stake in the chain

A representative for Forever 21 said the company had not had talks with landlords outside of rent negotiations. “While Forever 21’s policy is not to comment on speculations, we feel it’s important to refute these rumors, which are categorically incorrect,” the company said in a statement. “As a normal course of business, Forever 21 has been in regular rent renegotiation meetings. We have not had any conversations with mall operators regarding an investment in the company, nor a sale.”