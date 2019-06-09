Gabriel Halimi wants to make sure you never waste a drop of water

Halimi had one in his father, but he would need others if he was going to run a company like this. “Mentors were crucial,” Halimi said. “I didn’t have any knowledge on how to grow and scale a technology company, especially a hardware company. Having advisors like Jamie Siminoff (inventor of Ring smart doorbell systems) helped me identify sources of capital, helped us think about how to scale the company, introduced me to talent that I needed, helped decide where to manufacture the product, how to think about manufacturing the product, how to think about distribution for the product. This was invaluable.”