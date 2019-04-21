How chef Helene An brought Vietnamese cuisine to the U.S.

Some chefs can be mercurial, even frightening to the kitchen staff, but that isn’t An’s style. “You encourage, never insult,” An said. “I encourage them to try something new. If I don’t like it, I tell them we will fix it together.” An said it’s important to “walk the floor” outside the kitchen, talking to customers. “I always ask how they like the food. I want to make sure they come back many times.” To ensure the restaurant remains strong after she leaves, An personally trained the new chef, Tony Nguyen, “who is like a son to me.”