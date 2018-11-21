Juul lobs another round of lawsuits against e-cigarette rivals

The San Francisco company also filed mirror lawsuits in at least 10 district courts, accusing a range of companies of infringing patents for the vaping devices and cartridges. In Tuesday’s ITC complaint, Juul said the competing products, some of which are pods that are plug-compatible with the Juul e-cigarette, give teens easy ways to get pods for use in Juul’s system and should be blocked from U.S. shelves.