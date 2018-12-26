Stocks open higher after Christmas Eve's sharp drop

Stocks opened strongly higher on Wall Street on Wednesday, with real estate, raw materials and energy stocks leading a broad rebound from Monday's steep losses.
Twitter jumped 4.6% and Mastercard gained 3.9% in the first minutes of trading, the biggest gainers as traders returned from the Christmas holiday.
Retail stocks also enjoyed large gains: Macy's rose 3.6%, Kohl's rose 3.1% and Walmart rose 2.4%.
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 223 points, or 1%, to 22,013. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index advanced 33 points, or 1.4%, to 2,384; on Monday, it closed only 7 points above bear-market territory. The Nasdaq composite jumped 116 points, or 1.9%, to 6,311.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.76%.