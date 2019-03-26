Stocks move solidly higher, powered by tech and healthcare firms

ANALYST’S TAKE: “A lot of today’s move has to do with the change in direction in the yield curve,” said Lindsey Bell, investment strategist at CFRA. “It just goes to show that we’re kind of in a period of indecisiveness in the market, where the market is grappling with what is obviously slowing growth around the globe and a little bit of uncertainty here in the U.S. about what growth is going to look like once we get past the seasonally weak first quarter.”