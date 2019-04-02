Stocks falter after a three-day rally; Walgreens dives

Stocks edged broadly lower on Wall Street on Tuesday morning, reversing course from a three-day rally.
Healthcare and consumer products companies led the market lower. Walgreens Boots Alliance plunged after it slashed its forecast following a weak quarter. Its competitor CVS followed it down.
Technology and financial stocks bucked the downward trend. Apple and Cisco both made gains. Ameriprise Financial rose 3.4%.
Dow Inc. rose 4.4% in its first day of trading after being spun off from chemical maker DowDuPont.
KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average fell 44 points, or 0.2%, as of 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq composite index fell 0.2%.
TAKE AN ASPIRIN: Walgreens had a headache of a quarter as insurers trimmed prescription costs, generic drug prices dropped and brand-name medication prices stalled.
All those factors resulted in a 14% drop in second-quarter profit, which the company's CEO described as the most difficult quarter the nation's largest drugstore has faced since forming a few years ago. Walgreens also slashed its forecast for 2019.
The stock fell 12% and helped push down key competitor CVS Health by 4%.
LIFTOFF: Delta climbed 5% after raising its profit forecast for the current quarter. Other airlines also rose. United Continental advanced 3%. American Airlines climbed 2%.