Stocks are on pace for their first down day in nearly two weeks

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was slightly lower from the onset of trading, and if it stays down, it would be the index’s first loss in eight trading days. The trend has been decidedly upward in recent weeks as stocks have pushed higher, mostly in modest increments. It follows a torrid start to the year: The S&P 500 surged, notching its best quarter in nearly a decade, after the Federal Reserve calmed investors by saying it may not raise interest rates at all in 2019.