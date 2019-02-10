Tabloid CEO's lawyer denies National Enquirer tried to extort Amazon's Jeff Bezos

After Bezos on Thursday posted the exchanges with AMI in an extraordinary blog post on Medium.com, several celebrities and journalists posted on social media that they too had been threatened by AMI. Ronan Farrow said he and "and at least one other prominent journalist" involved in reporting on the tabloid had "fielded similar 'stop digging or we'll ruin you' blackmail efforts from AMI," and actor Terry Crews alleged the company tried to silence him by "fabricating stories of me with prostitutes."