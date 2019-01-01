What's so funny about $1 trillion? The Norwegians who manage it

Comedy is found in so-called fat-finger trades causing billion-dollar errors and what to do with a crate of cash from a Chinese casino. The fund is briefly put under administration by a wool-sweater-clad representative from the independent Ethics Council, before she’s paid off with a job, becoming the day-to-day nemesis of the fund’s star investment manager. They do deals with a Russian oligarch and taunt Swedish businessmen with piles of cash.