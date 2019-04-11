Procter & Gamble puts digital ad platforms like Facebook and Google on notice

In a speech at an industry conference Thursday, P&G’s chief brand officer, Marc Pritchard, blasted the digital media industry for lack of transparency, fraud, privacy breaches and a proliferation of violent and harmful content placed next to ads. He said his company, which spends billions of dollars every year marketing products from paper towels to shampoo, would move its money to services that can guarantee effectiveness, are completely free of offensive content and are more willing to share consumer data with advertisers.