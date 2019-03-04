Someday your self-driving car will pull itself over for police

For now, however, most Waymo cabs have a safety driver at the wheel to take over in any situation that might stump the car. There haven’t been any run-ins between local police and a human-free driverless car yet, says Chandler spokesman Matt Burdick. When that day comes, says Matthew Schwall, head of field safety at Waymo, the police can get in touch with the company’s support team by either calling a 24-hour hotline or pushing the minivan’s help button above the second row of seats. At that point, Waymo’s remote staff can’t take direct control of the vehicle, but they can reroute it — if, for instance, the police want it to move to the side of the roadway after a collision.