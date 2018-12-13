China buys some U.S. soybeans — a win for Trump

China resumed buying U.S. soybeans, bringing some relief to farmers in America’s heartland as Chinese President Xi Jinping works toward a trade deal with President Trump.
The world’s largest consumer of the crop bought 1.5 million to 2 million metric tons of American soybeans over 24 hours, with shipments expected to occur sometime during the first quarter, the U.S. Soybean Export Council said, citing unidentified industry sources.
State stockpiler Sinograin and its top food company Cofco are planning more purchases, according to people with knowledge of the plan. On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture disclosed sales of 1.13 million tons to China.
The purchases represent a major gesture by China toward easing tensions between the world’s two largest economies. Soybeans have become the poster child of the trade dispute, with China shunning imports from farms in rural communities that voted for Trump in 2016. Futures in Chicago tumbled as the 2018 harvest piled up, unsold, in silos, bins and bags across the U.S. Midwest.
“The shipments, mainly from the Pacific Northwest, will help reduce stockpile pressures for U.S. soybean farmers,” said Li Qiang, chief analyst with Shanghai JC Intelligence Co. Also, “these shipments can ease China’s own shortage of supplies in the first quarter of the year.”
This is the first significant purchase since the two countries began imposing tit-for-tat tariffs, with China slapping a 25% retaliatory levy on the American oilseed after Trump imposed duties on billions of dollars’ worth of goods from China.
Trump had hailed a breakthrough on agriculture as part of the trade truce agreed to in his meeting with Xi this month and tweeted, “Farmers, I LOVE YOU!”
But Thursday’s news didn’t impress the market.
The most active soybean futures contract fell as much as 1.6% to $9.1825 a bushel, the steepest intraday drop in a week. Prices had risen the previous two days in anticipation of Chinese purchases.
The soybean market is looking for much higher sales to China to put a dent in the mountain of beans stockpiled in the United States. Inventories are set to double to a record 25.99 million tons, according to the USDA.
“We are disappointed with the sales to China,” Ted Seifried, chief market strategist at Zaner in Chicago, said in an email. “We needed at least 10 million metric tons, we got 1.1 million.”
While China’s return this week is a “good start,” it needs to buy more during a 90-day period that the countries have carved out to end the trade spat, USDA Deputy Secretary Steve Censky told farmers at an Iowa Soybean Assn. meeting Thursday.
The three-month nature of the import agreements is leaving some traders concerned. Cargill Inc. said this month that the United States has probably already missed the best chance to sell beans to China because of approaching South American harvests.
Skepticism also remains over the impact on the soybean market, as the imports are likely to be made by state-owned enterprises while Chinese commercial buyers that typically buy more are still hampered by tariffs.
The move is much more significant for sentiment in broader financial markets. Asian equities to rubber futures advanced on hopes that Xi and Trump will be able to reach an agreement within the 90-day period. It also raises prospects for further buying from China, according to JCI’s Li.
“We expect China to resume purchases of other farm products from the United States, including corn,” Li said.