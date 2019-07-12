Stocks continue their climb into record territory

U.S. stocks were modestly higher Friday, as declines in healthcare stocks were offset by gains in technology, consumer and industrial company stocks.
The gains come the day after the Dow Jones industrial average closed above 27,000 points for the first time.
Investors remain focused on the Federal Reserve. The Fed is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate later this month for the first time in more than a decade to help counter slowing growth.
The Dow rose 147 points, or 0.5%, to 27,235 as of 12:10 p.m. Eastern time. The benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%.
Healthcare stocks took some of the heaviest losses. Eli Lilly, AbbVie, Merck and Pfizer each fell 1.5% or more. Pharmaceutical companies also fell Thursday after the White House withdrew a plan to overhaul the rebates that drugmakers pay insurers and distributors. Investors now expect drugmakers may come under renewed pressure to lower prices.
Industrial companies were doing well. DuPont, Emerson Electric and Illinois Tool Works rose 2% or more.
There was also positive economic data out of Europe on Friday: Industrial production rose 0.9% in May, much more than the 0.2% gain that economists had expected.
Ford rose 2.3% after announcing it would team up with Volkswagen to share costs on self-driving and electric vehicles.
Shares of Illumina, a genetics toolmaking company, plunged 15% after it announced it was lowering its full-year forecast on weaker-than-expected revenue.
Stocks have been trending higher for much of the week as investors have grown more confident that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.
Bond yields have been moving higher, a sign that investors are confident that the U.S. economy will continue to grow, at least for the next several months. On Wednesday, Fed chief Jerome H. Powell told Congress that many Fed officials believe a weakening global economy and rising trade tensions have strengthened the case for a rate cut.
The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note was 2.12%, up from the multiyear low of 1.95% the bond hit only 10 days ago.
“In our view, the Fed will cut [interest rates by a quarter of percentage point] since market expectations are near 90%,” Tom Di Galoma, with Seaport Global, wrote in a note to clients.
Investors are also preparing for the start of second-quarter earnings season. The big banks will start reporting their results Monday, starting with Citigroup. JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs will report their results Tuesday.
Benchmark crude oil fell 23 cents to $60.20 a barrel in New York. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell 49 cents to $66.52 a barrel.