Want to cut your tax bill? Keep reading and then call your CPA

Service professionals, such as doctors, are generally prohibited from taking the deduction entirely if they’re married and make more than $415,000. Some of those businesses could split themselves in two — one for the service part and the other for the manufacturing component, for example for a medical device — to separate the service income ineligible for the deduction. If the business is reorganized before the end of the year, the IRS will still allow the deduction as if it had been separated for the whole year, Sprong said.