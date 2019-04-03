Hundreds of millions of Facebook user records exposed on Amazon cloud servers

“Originally I would have put a lot of this on AWS” — that is, Amazon Web Services, said Corey Quinn, who advises businesses that use Amazon’s cloud at the consulting firm Duckbill Group. But since Amazon has taken steps to address the issue, companies such as Cultura Colectiva should be aware, he said. “With all of this in the news, and all of this continuing to come out, if you’re still opening AWS buckets [to the public], you’re not paying attention.”