Google’s AI ethics council is falling apart after just a week

Joanna Bryson, a professor of computer science at England’s University of Bath who was appointed to the Google ethics council, said she also had reservations about some of her fellow council members. “Believe it or not, I know worse about one of the other people,” she said on Twitter in response to a post questioning Coles James’ appointment. “I know I have pushed [Google] before on some of their associations and they say they need diversity in order to be convincing to society broadly, e.g. the GOP.”