Google’s new $2.6-billion acquisition can’t fix its cloud-computing business

Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company, said Thursday that it was spending $2.6 billion to buy Looker, which sells software to help businesses wrangle their data, make charts or other visualizations out of it and glean insights that can improve their operations. This is not a new category of software, but the proliferation of cloud computing and simpler software accessed online has given rise to a flood of data-analysis software specialists, including Tableau Software Inc., Qlik Technologies Inc. and Domo Inc.