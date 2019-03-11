Nvidia to buy Mellanox for $6.9 billion as it pushes into data centers

Nvidia is said to have won a bidding process for Mellanox, which makes chips used to speed the flow of information across computer servers; that would mean Nvidia beat out rivals including Intel Corp. Mellanox’s market value, now about $5.9 billion, started to run up last year when activist investors took stakes and talk emerged that the company was up for sale. Shares of Mellanox — which is based in Yokneam, Israel, and Sunnyvale, Calif. — climbed 66% from their October trough and 18% this year before the deal was announced.