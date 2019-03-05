Qualcomm puts value of its patents on the line as suit against Apple goes to trial

Qualcomm has lost billions of dollars in revenue after Apple, through its Asian manufacturers, stopped paying patent royalties in 2017. The chipmaker had been the exclusive supplier of cellular chip sets for the iPhone for five years, but a “truce” between the companies unraveled in 2016 and Apple switched to Intel Inc. for the chips. Qualcomm has accused Apple of instigating regulatory actions against it around the world and of lying to government officials.