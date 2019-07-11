Trump removed Wall Street’s secret shackles. Now banks are prowling for deals

The numbers tell at least part of the tale. Banks announced more mergers and acquisitions in the first five months of this year than they did during any full-year period in the last decade, according to data from S&P Global. BB&T Corp.’s $28-billion tie-up with SunTrust Banks Inc., announced in February, was the biggest banking combination proposed since the 2008 financial crisis. Four days after that announcement, Morgan Stanley unveiled its largest acquisition in a decade: a $900-million deal to expand the firm’s wealth business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. followed suit three months later with its biggest acquisition in almost 20 years.