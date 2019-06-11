Even after Trump pulls tariff threat, trade pain is real on the streets of Laredo

Texas, which accounts for more than a third of U.S. trade with Mexico, would be hardest hit by any tariffs on Mexico. About 117,000 Texas workers would lose their jobs if the full tariff went into effect, according to the Perryman Group. The state is second only to California in labor-market reliance on Mexican trade, data from the Wilson Center show. And 5.9% of the gross domestic product is based on Mexican imports, second only to auto giant Michigan.