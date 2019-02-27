Volvo takes on Tesla with mass-market all-electric vehicle

Although details regarding the interior remain limited, voice control and an 11-inch touchscreen display will come standard. The dashboard is expected to be as bare as the one in the Model 3, which seems a distinguishing characteristic of premium electric family cars. Polestar has also announced that this will be the first car to have Google’s Android platform as the basis of its infotainment system, though it will still be enabled with Apple CarPlay as well, among other technologies.