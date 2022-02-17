LA Times Today: How L.A.'s oil boom shaped the city we know today

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The lime lights of Hollywood and the lure of the silver screen have drawn people to Los Angeles for 100 years. But that’s not the only story.



Some folks made the trek to the west coast in droves, searching for black gold. L.A. Times audience editor Rachel Schnalzer wrote about the history of L.A.’s oil boom and how it shaped the city we live in today.