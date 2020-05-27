SpaceX launch postponed due to poor weather

SpaceX and NASA planned to launch astronauts Wednesday from the U.S. for the first time since 2011 — but Florida weather didn’t cooperate. The launch was scheduled for set for 4:33 p.m. Eastern time, but has been pushed back to Saturday at 3:22 p.m. Eastern time.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are to be the first people ever to launch in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule. During the flight, the astronauts will make sure all the systems work before NASA certifies the spacecraft to regularly transport its astronauts to the space station.