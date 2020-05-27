Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Live
Business

SpaceX launch postponed due to poor weather

Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley were set to be the first people ever to launch in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, but the liftoff was scrubbed due to bad weather in Florida.

Astronauts practice in SpaceX flight simulator
Astronauts Doug Hurley, foreground, and Bob Behnken work in SpaceX’s flight simulator at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., in March.
(SpaceX)
By Los Angeles Times Staff
UPDATED May 27, 2020 | 1:41 PM
Share

SpaceX and NASA planned to launch astronauts Wednesday from the U.S. for the first time since 2011 — but Florida weather didn’t cooperate. The launch was scheduled for set for 4:33 p.m. Eastern time, but has been pushed back to Saturday at 3:22 p.m. Eastern time.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are to be the first people ever to launch in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule. During the flight, the astronauts will make sure all the systems work before NASA certifies the spacecraft to regularly transport its astronauts to the space station.

Share
SpaceX launch postponed due to poor weather
By Samantha Masunaga

SpaceX’s historic launch of NASA astronauts was scrubbed about 15 minutes before lift-off due to poor weather conditions in Florida.

The launch is rescheduled for Saturday at 3:22 p.m. Eastern time.