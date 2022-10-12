LA Times Today: LA’s rich are rushing to join a new class of members-only clubs

Exclusive private member social clubs are popping up around Los Angeles. But getting access will require rubbing elbows with the right people and in some cases, some serious cash.



L.A. Times wealth reporter Andrea Chang wrote about this growing trend.