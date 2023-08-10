LA Times Today: Forget Tesla. Mercedes is betting $45 billion it can become the king of luxury EVs
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
When Tesla began delivering the Telsa Roadster in 2008, followed by the Model S in 2012, it quickly rose to the top of the nascent electric vehicle market. Fast forward 15 years and Tesla’s days as the king of luxury EV’s may be numbered. The latest automaker to join the fray is Mercedes-Benz.
L.A. Times automotive reporter Russ Mitchell wrote about the German car company’s gambit to dethrone Tesla.
L.A. Times automotive reporter Russ Mitchell wrote about the German car company’s gambit to dethrone Tesla.