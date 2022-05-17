LA Times Today: Republicans threaten Disney over Mickey Mouse copyright

The debut of “Steamboat Willie” launched the character of Mickey Mouse which became the symbol of the animation giant Walt Disney Company 94 years ago.



In 2024, the copyright protection for the black and white depiction of Mickey Mouse expires.



L.A. Times staff writer Hugo Martín explained why the future of the original mouse is facing some political roadblocks.