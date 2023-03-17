LA Times Today: What’s happening to the color of L.A. cars? Inside the obsession with muted earth tones

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

During your commute, you may have noticed a new obsession on the road: a growing number of muted, earth-tone colored cars.



These gray, brown and tan vehicles lack the light reflecting metallic flake that you typically see mixed in with car paint.



L.A. Times enterprise business reporter Daniel Miller wrote about the growing trend and how it started.