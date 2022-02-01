LA Times Today: Is Nuclear energy vital for the fight against global warming?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

With real concerns of global warming knocking at Earth’s door, government, big businesses and celebrity entrepreneurs are rethinking the future of the nuclear power. But are they overlooking its controversial history?



L.A. Times columnist Michael Hiltzik gives his take on the future of nuclear energy.