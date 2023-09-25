LA Times Today: California pharmacies are making millions of mistakes. They’re fighting to keep that secret
A new L.A. Times investigation found California pharmacies make an estimated five million errors a year. Across the country, as many as 9,000 Americans die every year from prescription errors like these.
L.A. Times investigative reporter Melody Petersen wrote about why so many patients are receiving the wrong prescriptions and a new legislation calling for more transparency.
