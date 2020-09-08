A Hollywood Hills home built for a silent film star

Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hollywood Hills home built for silent film actress Claire Windsor
The English Country-style house was built in the 1920s for silent film actress Claire Windsor and later owned by musician Chris Cester.

The house sits on about a third of an acre. (Brandon Stanley)

The vaulted-ceiling living room. (Brandon Stanley)

The dining room. (Brandon Stanley)

The living room. (Brandon Stanley)

Original built-ins have been converted into booth seating. (Brandon Stanley)

The kitchen has been updated. (Brandon Stanley)

The office. (Brandon Stanley)

A bedroom. (Brandon Stanley)

A bathroom. (Brandon Stanley)

The primary bedroom. (Brandon Stanley)

The primary bathroom. (Brandon Stanley)

The walk-in closet. (Brandon Stanley)

The office/loft space. (Brandon Stanley)

The den. (Brandon Stanley)

A bedroom. (Brandon Stanley)

The grounds feature a heated pool. (Brandon Stanley)

An upper terrace creates additional living space. (Brandon Stanley)

