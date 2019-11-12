16 Images
Aaron Paul’s Sunset Strip home
Built in 1931, the three-story home holds four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, scenic living spaces and a den with a movie theater and wet bar.
The master suite lounge. (Noel Kleinman)
The living room. (Noel Kleinman)
The dining area. (Noel Kleinman)
The kitchen. (Noel Kleinman)
The breakfast nook. (Noel Kleinman)
The master bedroom. (Noel Kleinman)
The master bathroom. (Noel Kleinman)
A guest bedroom. (Noel Kleinman)
The wet bar. (Noel Kleinman)
The den. (Noel Kleinman)
The deck. (Noel Kleinman)
The dining patio. (Noel Kleinman)
The outdoor lounge. (Noel Kleinman)
The view. (Noel Kleinman)
The exterior. (Noel Kleinman)
The 1930s home. (Noel Kleinman)
1/16