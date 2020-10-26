Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Built in 1928, the charming abode stays in touch with its Spanish roots with arched doorways, beamed ceilings and Saltillo tile.
11 Images

Andy Paley’s Los Feliz home

Built in 1928, the charming abode stays in touch with its Spanish roots with arched doorways, beamed ceilings and Saltillo tile.

The dining room. (Jo David/Charmaine David Photography)

The entry. (Jo David/Charmaine David Photography)

The breakfast nook and living room. (Jo David/Charmaine David Photography)

The living room. (Jo David/Charmaine David Photography)

The kitchen. (Jo David/Charmaine David Photography)

The stained glass windows. (Jo David/Charmaine David Photography)

The office. (Jo David/Charmaine David Photography)

The bedroom. (Jo David/Charmaine David Photography)

The deck. (Jo David/Charmaine David Photography)

The exterior. (Jo David/Charmaine David Photography)

The dining patio. (Jo David/Charmaine David Photography)

1/11